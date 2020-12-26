Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.91.

BIP opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

