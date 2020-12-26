Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.20.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $247.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

