Burst Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $6,128.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,111,830,238 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

