Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $296.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

