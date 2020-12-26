Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Shares Up 10.6%

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 848,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 144,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

