California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in R1 RCM by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 208.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,250 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,607 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 235.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

