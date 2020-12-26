California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ATRC opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

