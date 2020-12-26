California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.82 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Veracyte worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $55.80 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

