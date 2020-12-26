California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.74.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

