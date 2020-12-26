California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Big Lots worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

BIG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

