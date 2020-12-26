California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $56.62 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

