California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,388 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 399,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $3,446,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NYSE SC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

