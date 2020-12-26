California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,210 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,509. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

