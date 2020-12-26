Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

