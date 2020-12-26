Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

NYSE:CM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,894,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,497,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,553,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

