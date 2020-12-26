Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE RIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

