Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE RIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.
About Canopy Rivers
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.