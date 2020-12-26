CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWX. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE CWX opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.67. The stock has a market cap of C$587.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

