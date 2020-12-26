Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $78.00

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $75.00. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 226,731 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

