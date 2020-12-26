Carbon Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $502,698.21 and $142,979.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00624128 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00087953 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

