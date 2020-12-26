Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

CRDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 632,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

