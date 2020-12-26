Cardstack Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $2.63 million and $75,026.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00307170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, CoinEx, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

