CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of CDNA opened at $76.23 on Friday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,704 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,266. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

