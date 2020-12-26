Carol Schwartz Buys 733 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (EQT.AX) (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (EQT.AX) (ASX:EQT) insider Carol Schwartz acquired 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$26.62 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,511.73 ($13,936.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$21.63.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

