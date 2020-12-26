Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total value of $14,285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana stock opened at $274.71 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

