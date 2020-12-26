Castweet (CTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,409.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $488,618.49 and $45,409.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00395914 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00232299 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.