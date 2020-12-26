CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of CBRE opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2,802.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

