Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

