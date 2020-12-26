Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading 7.3% Higher

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 3,266,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 824,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

