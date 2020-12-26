Centaur Hits Market Cap of $753,300.31 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Centaur has a total market cap of $753,300.31 and approximately $556,371.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00128712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00631489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00155445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00091784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056140 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

