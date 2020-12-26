Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centrus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

