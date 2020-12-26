Chainlink Price Tops $10.98 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $10.98 or 0.00041459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00287268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

