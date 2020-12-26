Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 106,870 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

SNEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $1,605,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,801.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

