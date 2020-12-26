Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,058 shares of company stock worth $17,290,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -462.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.