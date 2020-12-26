Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.32

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $252.32 and traded as high as $294.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 124,504 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £818.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

