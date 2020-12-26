Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.32. 56,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,804. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.