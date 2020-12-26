China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Head to Head Review

China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Agri-Business and CF Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Industries 1 7 8 0 2.44

CF Industries has a consensus target price of $39.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given CF Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Volatility & Risk

China Agri-Business has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CF Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Agri-Business and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A CF Industries 7.00% 5.14% 2.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Agri-Business and CF Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CF Industries $4.59 billion 1.72 $493.00 million $1.93 19.07

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Agri-Business.

Summary

CF Industries beats China Agri-Business on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Agri-Business

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, farmers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

