China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CICHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

