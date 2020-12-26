China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

