China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) Trading Down 13.4%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

China New Borun Co. (OTCMKTS:BORNY)’s stock price fell 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 35,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 13,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

About China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY)

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

