Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE:XEC opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

