Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Daniel F. Mcgrath Sells 2,200 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Daniel F. Mcgrath sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$19,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,611.52.
CGX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. The company had a trading volume of 465,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,177. Cineplex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$34.17. The company has a market cap of C$585.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. Research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
