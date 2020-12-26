Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Daniel F. Mcgrath Sells 2,200 Shares

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Daniel F. Mcgrath sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$19,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,611.52.

CGX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. The company had a trading volume of 465,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,177. Cineplex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$34.17. The company has a market cap of C$585.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. Research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

