Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.17 and its 200 day moving average is $320.14. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 650.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 708.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 216.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

