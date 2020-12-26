Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.54 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.