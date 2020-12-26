Citadel Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $22,668.55 and approximately $46.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

