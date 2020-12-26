Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

