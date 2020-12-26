City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in City by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. 24,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,599. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.68.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that City will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

