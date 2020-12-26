Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of CLNE opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

