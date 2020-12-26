Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.45.

CLH opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

