Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $621.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

