CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.19

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 445184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.33.

About CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

